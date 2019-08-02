Fowlerville Man Admits To Sexual Assault

August 2, 2019

A plea has been entered by a Fowlerville man accused of sexually assaulting two women at the Michigan State University health center and forcing them to watch lewd videos he made of himself.



The Lansing State Journal reports 32-year-old Michael Phinn pleaded guilty this week to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual contact, unauthorized access to a computer and a count of using a computer to commit a crime. Phinn, who worked as a medical resident in the MSU Neurology Clinic, originally faced charges including first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, assault, and aggravated indecent exposure. He was charged in October, about a week after the women reported the allegations to police.



University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant previously stated that Phinn was suspended from clinical duties after the allegations surfaced and police say the women weren't his patients at the Clinical Center. Phinn graduated from MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and was serving a post-graduate neurology residency under supervision of the college.



Phinn is expected to be sentenced to somewhere between six and 15 years in prison. (DK)