Local Man Gets Prison In Child Pornography Case

June 28, 2019

Sentencing has been handed down to a Brighton man who was caught in possession of child pornography.



23-year-old Clifford Fouts was sentenced Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court. Fouts was sentenced to two to four years, as well as five years and six months to a maximum of 20 years, with a credit of 104 days.



The two sentences will run concurrent to one another as part of a plea deal Fouts made earlier this month in which he pleaded guilty to child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of child sexually abusive material. In addition to the prison sentence, Fouts must also forfeit all computers, software, web cameras and the media storage items seized by police.



He and his co-defendant, 32-year-old Stephen Deshon also of Brighton, were charged in March following an investigation by Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. State Police say they began an investigation of the two men after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They raided a home in Livingston County and found multiple internet-capable devices and evidence that contained the sexually abusive material.



Deshon is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender and faces one count each of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. (DK)