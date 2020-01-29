Local Man Charged With Church Break-In Headed To Trial

January 29, 2020

A Brighton man charged after a break-in at an area church has been bound over for trial.



51-year-old Gregory Gontarski recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell, where a judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Gontarski was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on one count of breaking and entering a building with intent, and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.



The charges stem from the January 12th incident. Green Oak Township Police were called by an employee of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church on Lee Road after he saw someone on a surveillance camera inside the church's office. When officers arrived at the church, they said Gontarski tried to flee, but was tackled and taken into custody.



Gontarski is due back in court February 28th for a pre-trial hearing. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison. (DK/JK)