Local Man Facing Additional Rape Charges

March 11, 2020

By Danica Katnik/news@whmi.com





Charges have been authorized against an area man accused of raping several young girls in separate incidents.



37-year-old Christopher Schroeder was arraigned via video late last month in 53rd District Court in Howell on two separate cases. He currently is an inmate in the Michigan Department of Corrections serving time related to a domestic violence incident. He is also awaiting trial on charges authorized in 2018 that accuse him of raping a child under the age of 13.



Court records show Schroeder is now facing additional counts of criminal sexual conduct that are split between separate cases. He is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct related to an alleged incident in 2015. Schroeder is also charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct regarding a person under the age of 13 with the defendant 17 years or older, which is related to an incident in 2010.



Schroeder was then charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct related to another incident that reportedly occurred last September. He was arraigned on the latter charges Tuesday and is due back in court for the case March 17th. If convicted, Schroeder faces up to life in prison.