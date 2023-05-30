Local Man Arrested for Human Trafficking and Unlawful Imprisonment

May 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A man has been arrested for human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges, after isolating a woman and holding her captive for at least 5 years.



On Friday, May 26, Unadilla Township Police Arrested Daryl Lanzon on a multiple count felony warrant issued by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.



The charges included 4 counts of sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, human trafficking, and using a computer to commit a crime.



The arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began in March of 2022 when Unadilla Township Police received a tip about possible human trafficking from the FBI.



Investigation revealed that Lanzon befriended the victim on social media. The victim’s identity has not been released, but she is at least 20 years younger than her abuser, and was manipulated by him for many years.



According to a press release from the Unadilla Township Police Department, Lanzon isolated the woman from her family and put himself in a position to be her only means of emotional and financial support.



Authorities also say she was manipulated into performing sex shows online and Lanzon kept the proceeds to support their travels over a period of several years before settling in Michigan.



Police say the woman was subjected to this for at least 5 years before she was able to escape in 2020.



A search warrant was executed at Lanzon’s residence by Unadilla Township Police with the help of Pinckney Police, Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team, ATF, Homeland Security Investigation, and the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center (MIOC).



Multiple weapons, computers, cameras, and other related equipment were seized and additional search warrants were obtained to examine the electronic files.



The press release did not indicate what investigators found on the devices.



Unadilla Township Police recognized Investigator Ryan Hamlin for the work that went into the “complicated” case.



Lanzon allegedly threatened harm if the victim attempted to escape and tell her story to authorities. Police say it took her years to finally come forward and call the National Human Trafficking Hotline.



In a written media statement, Unadilla Township Police said, “Human trafficking is known to be a part of the sex trade, but can include all other kinds of forced labor. It is more common than people want to believe. Nobody likes to think it can happen in their neighborhood, or to their friends and family, but it can. Signs of human trafficking include a person being disconnected from friends, family, school, and social activities, pronounced changes in behavior, confusion, signs of mental or physical abuse, acting timid or submissive, being denied food, water, or medication, deferring to someone who seems to control their activities and who they talk to, an a lack of their own personal possessions.”



If you suspect human trafficking, contact police or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, or visit www.humantraffickinghotline.