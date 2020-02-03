Local Man Admits To Sexually Assaulting Children

February 3, 2020

A former real estate agent charged with sexually assaulting two children has entered a plea.



40-year-old Johnathan Dunn appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct. The charges he pleaded to were reduced from first-degree to second-degree in a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss four other charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The agreement calls for a sentence of 9 to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Dunn must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.



Speaking of the victims of Dunn’s crimes, Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt previously said that the two children are known to the defendant, but that out of respect for the privacy of the victims, he didn’t want to identify the precise nature of the relationship.



Dunn was a real estate agent with Real Estate One in Brighton until his license lapsed in October of 2018. He's also a musician who has played in several local bands. He is set to be sentenced February 27th. (DK/JK)