Local Man Admits To Possession Of Child Pornography

November 3, 2019

A Fowlerville man has admitted to child pornography-related charges.



47-year-old Daniel Paul Delavergne appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and waived his right to a jury trial. He pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful posting of a message and possession of child sexually abusive material. An entry of nolle prosequi was entered into the court record regarding two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, which means prosecutors will no longer pursue prosecution of those charges. He is set to be sentenced December 12th.



Delavergne was arrested last spring following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was prompted by a tip forwarded to MSP. A search of the residence where Delavergne was living in Fowlerville netted multiple electronic devices and evidence.



The MSP encourages anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation to report it to the CyberTipline, which is linked below. (DK)