Local Lice Expert Urges Parents to Check Weekly, Don't Freak Out

September 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Part of going back to school is the expectation your child will bring home germs or illness that comes with close contact with their classmates.



Another unfortunate health risk is head lice. However, South Lyon's "Lice Nanny" says you can't blame school.



"You don't get lice from school. Schools don't have lice. The kids that come to school have lice," said Pamela Rose, who added any child showing lice now, has already probably had it for a few weeks.



"In the summertime, it's camps. Kids go to camps now. That's a big thing now. It's all comradery, like people are head-to-head all the time at camps."



The former hair stylist has treated thousands of heads with what she calls a "proven" formula of non-toxic, non-allergenic ingredients to kill lice and remove any remaining eggs from the scalp.



Rose encourages parents to check your child's scalp at least once a week, such as Sunday evenings, before the school week starts.



"When a mom gets a note in the backpack from school, that there's lice in the school, and she asks 'Hey Susie, are you itchy?' And she says no. And the mom doesn't even look and her daughter could have 100 bugs on her head," she says.



"Outside light is the best light. You look for 'salt and pepper.' Pepper is a viable egg. Salt looks like a dead egg."



The big takeaway, says Rose, is head lice is nobody's fault, and affects people of all ages and income levels, no matter how clean you keep your house.



She urges parents not to freak out. Find someone like herself, or call your pediatrician, to treat for lice as quickly as possible.



"I had a mom recently, who had her daughter stay in the tree fort until she could come in. I don't advise that whatsoever," said Rose. "Lice is not in your home. They don't jump. They don't fly. They don't fall off. They just are on your head because that's why they're called head lice."



More information on the Lice Nanny is linked below.