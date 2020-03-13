Local Libraries Close, Reduce Hours

March 13, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





All six Livingston County public libraries are taking efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in local communities by either scaling back services or closing entirely.



The Howell Carnegie District Library is closed until further notice to the public and extensive cleaning activities are taking place.



The Brighton District Library will close at 5pm Sunday and is planning to reopen on Monday, April 6th. Staffing will be available Monday through Friday between 10am and 4pm to provide assistance and reference services to patrons remotely via email and by telephone.



At the Hamburg Township Library, all meetings and gatherings scheduled at the library are cancelled through March 27th. However, the library will remain open to patrons with additional sanitizing protocols being implemented by library staff. Library services will be limited and patrons are asked to limit their stay to 10 minutes.



The Hartland Cromaine District Library has cancelled all programs through April 5th. Officials say closing is never a decision they take lightly but it was decided to be the best course of action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



The Pinckney Community Public Library has canceled all programs from Monday through April 4th. Officials say they’ll assess the issue in April and act accordingly. The library closed early on Friday for staff training. Officials say they currently plan to remain open to the public for as long as they are able and extra sanitary measures have been put into place.



The Fowlerville District Library will be closed as of Monday until further notice. All digital materials are still available such as books and magazines as well as wi-fi in the library parking lot 24/7. Officials say they’re having an emergency Board Meeting at 6pm Monday.



Updates and more information can be found on individual library websites and social media accounts.