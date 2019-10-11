Local LGBTQ+ Allies Encouraged To Show Support Today

October 11, 2019

Local activists are hoping community members will join them in recognizing today as promoting pride in one’s self.



Today is National Coming Out Day which celebrates those who have come out publicly to friends, family and co-workers as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and “plus,” which represents other sexual identities including pansexual, asexual and omnisexual.



But, according to President of the Livingston County Diversity Council Nicole Matthews-Creech, it’s also a call to action for others to make themselves known as allies. She says the foundational belief behind the National Coming Out Day initiative is that fear and misinformation thrive in an atmosphere of silence and ignorance and that once people know someone who may identify with the LGBTQ+ community, they are far less likely to maintain homophobic or oppressive views. Matthews-Creech also says it’s important for allies to make themselves known because their support could create a safe space for someone who wants to come out, or could show silent solidarity for someone who may not feel they are safe or prepared to come out.



Advocates say being a LGBTQ+ ally means speaking out against derogatory comments, correcting misinformation and honoring a person’s choice about what information they choose to disclose. For those wishing to show support, a number of hashtags are suggested on social media today including #LGBTQ+Friendly, #NationalComingOutDay and #NCOD



You can find additional details about national Coming Out Day through the link below. (JK)