Local Lawmaker Co-Sponsors Work Zone Safety Bill

March 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A local lawmaker is cosponsoring a bill to assist in the safety of Michigan’s road workers.



House Bill 4132, cosponsored by Representative Mike Mueller of Linden, would add automated speed cameras to construction zones and stricter enforcement of work zone speed limits.



The Automated speed enforcement system involves an electronic traffic sensor to detect speeding and take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate. The driver is subject to penalties if exceeding the applicable speed limit in a work zone while workers are present.



Rob Coppersmith, Executive Vice President of the Michigan Infrastructure & Transpiration Association (MITA) said the Bill is mainly in support of construction workers.



“Construction sites are dangerous places, especially working on the side of highways with traffic moving at high rates of speed and distracted driving.”



In 2021, there were over 5800 work zone crashes reported in Michigan that resulted in 20 fatalities and over 1400 injuries.



Mueller is a former Livingston County Deputy and was named 2022 Legislator of the Year by the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. He is serving his second term in the Michigan House representing people in southern Genesee County and northwest Oakland County.