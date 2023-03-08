Local Hospitals Lead in Patient Satisfaction

March 8, 2023

April O'Neil news@WHMI.com



A few local hospitals are some of the best in the nation, and in the world, according to a recent patient satisfaction survey.



A total of 13 Michigan hospitals made Newsweek's 2023 list for being the best in the country to provide patient care. Some of those are local to Southeast Michigan.



Data was collected via patient surveys by global data firm Statista, asking patients about overall care, recommendations of the hospital, and satisfaction with medical staff.



Notable local hospitals include:



University of Michigan Hospitals- Michigan Medicine



Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital



St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea



Sparrow Hospital in Lansing



