Local Health Department Still Prioritizing Vaccine For 65-Plus

March 8, 2021

Even though vaccine eligibility is expanding, the local health department will continue to prioritize the most at-risk.



The state health department today is expanding eligibility to individuals 50 and up with medical conditions and disabilities, as well as caregiver family members and guardians aged 16 and older of children who have special health care needs. Then on Monday the 22nd, eligibility will expand to everyone aged 50 and over.



Despite this, the Livingston County Health Department will continue to prioritize individuals aged 65 and older who already signed up to receive the vaccine. They estimate this is between 13,000 and 15,000 seniors. In a release, they note that while vaccine supply is increasing, the demand is still not being met locally and they ask for the public’s patience.



Newly eligible individuals can complete the Vaccination Interest Form on the health department’s website, but will likely have to wait several weeks or more before an appointment is available, depending on supplies. They suggest also signing up to receive the vaccine through their local Meijer or Rite Aid Pharmacy, if possible.