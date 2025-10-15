Local Habitat for Humanity Seeks Return of 'Taken' Wheelchair Lift

October 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity is looking for its portable wheelchair lift that went missing from the Sylvan Glen Estates neighborhood Tuesday night.



"Someone 'accidentally' took our handicapped lift that was by the side of the road this Tuesday, maybe doing some fun drive-by dumpster diving or street diving, and they thought it was out for consumption, but it was not," says Executive Director Rechelle Chaffee.



"We actually need that in order to help serve other families in need with our 'A Brush with Kindness' (home repair) program within the community."



Chaffee says the lift is worth about $2,000, which the non-profit cannot afford to replace at this time.



"That lift lets us help other individuals in the community in wheelchairs, or other individuals that need to have support in order to be able to enter their homes," she added.



"We install them and we lend them to families in need. So we would love to have that 'accidentally' picked up item returned, no questions asked."



The lift can be returned to the Habitat for Humanity office at 7198 Grand River Avenue in Brighton. Or call: (810) 220-9986.