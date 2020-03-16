Some Local Governments Holding Meetings

March 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Some local governments are canceling public meetings amid the COVOID-19 pandemic while others are modifying hours or closing.



The Public Safety & Infrastructure & Development Committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners has been canceled tonight but Brighton Township and Genoa Township are holding meetings as scheduled tonight. Howell Township will also continue to hold meetings as scheduled. In Green Oak Township, public hearings for various special assessment rolls in subdivisions that were scheduled during the regular Board Meeting on Wednesday, March 18th have been postponed. Effective at 8am Tuesday, the Hamburg Township offices will be closed to the public until further notice. The township is postponing a Strategic Planning meeting that was scheduled for 11am Tuesday. However, public hearings scheduled for Bob White Beach, Downing Drive and Edge Lake Burton Road Special Assessment Districts, and the regularly scheduled Township Board meeting will take place on Tuesday.



The City of Howell is implementing community mitigation strategies and all City offices will be closed to the public effective Tuesday until further notice. Board of Review appointments will not be affected; however, the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th has been cancelled. In the City of Brighton, offices remain open but all buildings except the Police Department are closed to the public until further notice. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a directive related to public meetings of public bodies during the COVID-19 emergency. It states “All public bodies of departments and agencies of the State, including but not limited to boards, commissions, committees, subcommittees, authorities, and councils, must, to the extent practicable, consider postponing public meetings and/or agenda items that may be deferred until a later time”.



Updated information is provided on local municipalities' websites.