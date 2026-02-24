Local Government Leaders Oppose State Planning and Zoning Legislation

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Along with a bipartisan group of local government leaders and SEMCOG, the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Townships Association gathered Tuesday in Detroit to oppose new state-level legislation regarding planning and zoning.



Mayor of Harper Woods Valerie Kindle (bottom) says what may work for one community, may not work for another. The coalition argues this "one size fits all" legislation would strip locally elected officials of their decision-making authority and override local voices on community planning.



The goal is to support zoning decisions consistent with infrastructure needs, durable economic growth, and safety.