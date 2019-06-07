Local Foundation Honored For Commitment To Kids & Families

June 7, 2019

The local foundation was recently honored for its ongoing commitment to children and families.



The Kellogg Family Foundation recently was honored at a luncheon hosted by LACASA Center. Over the past 14 years, the foundation has contributed a total of $215,708 to fund LACASA’s parenting education classes and child abuse prevention programs. The parenting classes have grown in frequency since 2005 and currently several eight-week parenting programs are offered by LACASA throughout the year. They include the “Fathers Only” series, which provides a place for fathers to discuss parenting challenges and learn skills that help create strong father-child relationships; “Nurturing Parenting” is for parents of children age newborn to 11 years old who want to learn about child development stages and positive parenting techniques and “Parenting 2.0: Surviving the Teen Years” is designed to help parents of tweens and teens navigate the challenges of parenting adolescents.



Attending the May 31st luncheon, which was held May 31 on National Smile Day, were Kellogg Family Foundation representatives, including Board Members, Dr. Thomas M. Kellogg and Sarah Tottingham. LACASA staff and board members were in attendance, as well as guest speakers and community leaders. Speakers included Gene Bachman, who completed LACASA’s Fathers-Only program; Lorry Wagner, who completed the Parenting 2.0 program; and Jessica Faron, with the Livingston County Juvenile Court. Community leaders such as Howell Mayor, Nick Proctor, and Mona Shand, assistant to the 8th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, also attended.



LACASA Center provides programs and services for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. All victim services are provided at no charge for clients and their families. It is LACASA’s belief that “safety has no price” and that no victim should be turned away because of economic circumstances. The nonprofit also spearheads community education programs to help prevent abuse. (JK)



Pictured left to right are: Bobette Schrandt, Lorry Wagner, Mona Shand, Jessica Faron, Jan Lobur, Sarah Tottingham, Dr. Thomas Kellogg D.D.S., Gene Bachman, and Nick Proctor.