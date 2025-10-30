Local Food Pantries Report Sharp Demand Ahead of SNAP Pause

October 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Family Impact Centers of Fowlerville is among the local food pantries reporting a sharp increase in demand, as many families prepare for SNAP benefits to be paused due to the federal government shutdown.



"Typically, we will see anywhere from two to three new families every week. We're getting ten to fifteen new families a day. And that's just this past week. It hasn't even started yet. We're way early on this, and we're already seeing that significant of an increase in new families per day, not to mention our more regular families, who are contacting us as well," said Director Michael Shafer.



Shafer says everyone is looking to help, but says there are plenty of well-established groups in Livingston County already doing that year-round.



"We have licenses. We have safe food handling processes. If we could just steer that heart of generosity to join with, not just our local food pantry, but the local food pantries already established, that's what we do."



Gleaners told WHMI News that monetary donations are the best way to help, and Shafer agrees.



"If you are able to donate financially to our organization, we're able to buy food in bulk at discounted prices through Gleaners," he said. "For example, I'm getting some mac and cheese for about 15 cents a box through our partnership with Gleaners. You can find that in grocery stores."



More information the Family Impact Centers and Livingston Hunger Council is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Family Impact Centers.