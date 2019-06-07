Local First Responders Recognized As "Stars Of Life"

June 7, 2019

Nearly 30 ambulance professionals from across the state have been honored for their work, including two of Livingston County’s first responders.



The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services honored “Stars of Life” recipients at the state capitol Wednesday, which was Ambulance Awareness Day. The Stars of Life program celebrates the contributions of ambulance professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty in serving their communities or the EMS profession. 29 individuals from across Michigan were recognized this year, including two Livingston County EMS employees.



Administrative Specialist Kathy Rosenbergh of Howell has worked for the county for 27 years, 12 of which have been with EMS. EMS Director Jeff Boyd says she is a “phenomenal support staff” member, polite, kind, and understanding, adding that she is the one who “holds everything together”.



The second individual from Livingston County to be recognized was Tom Fineis of Pinckney, who has four years under his belt as a paramedic. He was nominated for the honor for an impromptu rescue mission. Boyd says Fineis was off-duty and on his way to class when he came across a motor vehicle accident in the Pinckney area. The car was starting to become submerged in a pond, so Fineis jumped in and pulled the woman involved in the accident out.



Boyd says Fineis and Rosenbergh were nominated for the award because their actions really stood out this year. Honorees can be recognized for achievements or acts including special rescue operations, setting a significant or consistent record, volunteer work, and local leadership to develop community partners. Boyd adds that he is incredibly proud of the entire EMS staff, which includes roughly 100 employees.



In addition to honoring their contributions, the Stars of Life program aims to shine a light on the role EMS plays in the healthcare infrastructure. (DK)





Photo courtesy of Jeff Boyd.