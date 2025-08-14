Local Filmmaker Seeking Extras for Scenes at Livingston Co. Courthouse

August 14, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



If you’ve ever dreamt of being on the silver screen, now is your chance.



Independent filmmaker Joseph Malik is filming scenes for his new movie at the historic Livingston County Courthouse in downtown Howell.



The film, tentatively titled “Free Jerry – Justice Denied,” reenacts the 2008 double homicide case of Jerome Kowalski.



79-year-old Kowalski, of Warren, was convicted in the shooting deaths of his brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Twp. home. 65-year-old Richard Kowalski and 58-year-old Brenda Kowalski were killed either Apr. 30 or May 1, 2008. Kowalski was sentenced to life in prison, but appealed the ruling. The retrial was delayed several times, but his new trial is scheduled for Oct. 20.



Malik’s movie will focus on Kowalski’s son’s years-long work to clear his father’s name. It culminates in the new trial, which is based on “previously unreleased evidence.”



Filming of courtroom scenes is scheduled for Aug. 25. Production is looking for up to 150 extras to fill the courthouse seats as jury members, spectators and press. The request form is linked below.



“This story is a powerful reminder of the importance of due process and the search for truth,” Malik said. “By filming in the very courthouse where history was made, we hope to capture the authenticity and drama of this pivotal moment. We need the community’s help to bring this story to life.”



The press release about the movie said it is set to “highlight a story of resilience and the pursuit of justice, and its filmmakers are calling on the community to play a vital role.”



Once the movie is complete, Malik said it will be shown for free at the Howell Theater. Donations to Kowalski's legal fund will be accepted.



Other movies made by Malik include “One’s Honesty,” “Bigfoot of Island Lake,” “Jimmy Hoffa Lives” and “Hollywood.” Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, “Pinckney Pirate” Rick Beaudin and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard acted in several of the movies.



Malik’s next movie will focus on suicide rates for military members and veterans.



(photo credit: Joseph Malik)