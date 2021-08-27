Local Doctor Appointed To Certificate Of Need Commission

August 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local doctor has been appointed to a state commission.



On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she was appointing Dr. Eric C. Ferguson, the president and CEO of Huron Valley Radiology, to the Certificate of Need Commission.



The Commission has the responsibility to develop, approve, disapprove, or revise Review Standards that are used to issue decisions on Certificate of Need applications. The certificates act as a regulatory mechanism for establishing or expanding health care facilities and services in a given area.



The Commission evaluates the Review Standards for modification on a three-year rotating schedule as identified in the Commission Workplan. The Commission also has the authority to make recommendations to revise the list of covered clinical services subject to Certificate of Need review.



Dr. Ferguson, a political Independent from Dexter, was appointed to represent licensed physicians for a term expiring in April of 2024.



Also appointed to the commission was Donald A. Haney, a Republican of Middleville, who serves as administrator for Thornapple Manor in Hastings.



Both appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.