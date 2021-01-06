Local Dem Chair Says Theis Helped Enable Capitol Mob
January 6, 2021
By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com
Republican State Senator Lana Theis, who on Monday was one of 11 Michigan GOP Senators to sign a letter continuing to assert unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, condemned the violence Wednesday at the nation's Capitol in a statement that read: “Our founding fathers gave us a country with a free government of, by and for the people. Today, the attack on our republic by those storming the U.S. Capitol undermines the very foundation of our nation envisioned by the founders in the Constitution. There is no defense for these acts of violence, and they need to stop immediately. I am grateful for the thin blue line, standing in the gap to preserve our republic and protect our nation’s Capitol against violence.”
Angry Trump supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power, reaching as far as the House floor. The building was locked down and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. The Associated Press reported that one person was shot and taken to a hospital.
However, Livingston County Democratic Party Chair Judy Daubenmier released her own statement, explicitly connecting Theis’ actions with the attack on the Capitol: “The insurrection that forced members of Congress to flee for their lives is partly the work of enablers like state Sen. Lana Theis, who stoked the unfounded lies that the election was illegitimate. Theis enabled a mob that delayed the certification of Joe Biden’s election, which is exactly what she called for in a letter with other fringe Republicans.” Calling the scenes of “Trump thugs storming the Capitol, breaking windows, and looting” as “shocking” and “something out of a banana republic, not the United States of America,
Daubenmier continued by saying that the “county needs to understand that Theis was part of an attempted coup against the United States of America.” She said that Theis’ Facebook statement was “a fig leaf” that “fails to acknowledge her own role in promoting the lies that led to the coup.” Daubenmier said that Theis “needs to set the record straight and state unequivocally that the election was free and fair and that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were duly elected as our president and vice president” but doubted Theis “has the courage to stand up to the lunatic fringe of her party.”
AP Photos - Julio Cortez