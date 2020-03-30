Local COVID-19 Cases Nearly Double Over The Weekend

March 30, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County nearly doubled from Friday to Sunday, going from 31 to 58.



That’s according to the most recent numbers released by the Livingston County Health Department.



Statewide, there are 5,486 cases and 132 deaths, two of those from Livingston County. The epicenter of the virus in recent days appears to be Detroit and southeast Michigan with approximately 82% of the confirmed cases and 83% of the deaths occurring in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.



A total of 58 of Michigan's 83 counties now have at least one case. Cheboygan County was the only county to be added to the list Sunday.