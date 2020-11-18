Local Courts Restrict In-Person Access

November 18, 2020

By Jon King





Following state health department directives in the wake of rising COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, Livingston County Courts are restricting many of their services to the public.



An order signed this week by both Chief District & Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty and Chief Probate Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh, moves the county’s court system back to Phase 1 of the Michigan Supreme Court’s Return to Full Capacity Plan. A multitude of orders are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees and the public, including limiting in-person proceedings to emergency/essential matters while other proceedings will be conducted virtually at the discretion of each judge.



In accordance, livestreaming via YouTube will resume in order to provide public access to Court proceedings. However, in-person filings and payments will be suspended and must either be mailed, left in the drop box at the Courthouse, or sent electronically. In addition, individuals requesting review of Court files or Court proceedings will be allowed in the building by appointment only, while staffing may be limited or rotated and employees may be asked to work remotely. Finally, mandatory mask wearing will be strictly enforced.



The complete order is posted below.