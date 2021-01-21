Local Companies Receive Grant Funding For On-The-Job Training

January 21, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





State funding to assist with on-the-job training has been granted to more than a dozen Livingston County companies.



Gov. Whitmer announced Wednesday that more than $39 million in grants from the Going PRO Talent Fund, Michigan are being designated to help nearly 30,000 workers across the state that she says will secure employment, industry-recognized credentials and strong wages by providing training grants to more than 850 Michigan businesses to support their high-demand, high-skill talent needs.



A total of 14 Livingston County firms received the grants, with the largest going to Trilogy Home Health Venture in Brighton, which received $155,550. Also receiving funds was Thai Summit America Corporation of Howell, which was granted $114,677; TG Fluid Systems of Brighton which received $59,206; Ventra Fowlerville getting $40,500 and Brighton NC Machine which was granted $39,510.



Since the launch of the Going PRO Talent Fund in 2014, over 3,000 Michigan businesses have received awards to assist in training, developing and retaining newly hired and current employees. Training must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer and lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry.



The full list of Livingston County grantees:



TRILOGY HOME HEALTH VENTURE Brighton $155,550.00

TG Fluid Systems Brighton $59,206.00

Thai Summit America Corporation Howell $114,677.00

CAE Inc. Hamburg $10,990.00

Vista Springs Astounding Joy Howell $36,400.00

Aludyne North America, Inc. Howell $7,895.00

Boss Engineering Howell $7,900.00

Willows at Howell Howell $39,000.00

Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Howell $11,940.00

Brighton NC Machine Brighton $39,510.00

Ventra Fowlerville $40,500.00

Paragon @ Willows at Howell Howell $2,060.00

SUPERIOR MATERIALS LLC Brighton $1,500.00

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Howell $36,000.00