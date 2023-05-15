Local Communities Recognized for Sustainability Accomplishments

May 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Local communities in Ingham, Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw Counties are being recognized for their green initiatives and environmental leadership.



The Michigan Green Communities (MGC) program is celebrating the 48 counties, cities, townships, and villages that took part in the annual MGC Challenge.



The program tracks initiatives toward energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more.



Nine communities received bronze certification, 14 received silver certification, and 25 received gold certification.



In the WHMI listening area, Ingham County, Oakland County, the Village of Milford, and Williamston Township received silver certifications.



The City of Ann Arbor and the City of Novi received gold certifications.



Michigan Green Communities is a network of local government officials that work together in an effort to enhance Michigan’s leadership role in environmental stewardship and green economic development.



The Michigan Green Communities (MGC) program is open to all local governments in Michigan, at no cost.



More details on the program and its participants can be found at the provided link.