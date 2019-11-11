Local Coach To Make "I Hate ALS Run" Across Michigan

November 11, 2019

A run across the state to support ALS research will get underway today by Cleary University's head men's and women's cross country coach.



Coach James Frank, whose brother Jerry is living with the disease, is beginning a 229 mile run from Muskegon to Port Huron to raise money for the Susan Mast ALS Foundation. Frank will run a marathon each day, lasting what he expects will be 8-10 days. He says the first part is the easy part as he will demonstrate his love for his brother but the second half of the cross-state trek will be the hard part, where he will demonstrate his hatred towards ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The "I Hate ALS" run will be blogged by Coach Frank and will also include a stop in Lansing on Friday to speak with the House of Representatives about ALS awareness.



All proceeds from his run will go directly to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation. You can follow Coach Frank's journey and donate through the link below. (JK)