Local Clubs & Organizations Expo At Brighton District Library

August 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





“Having trouble making friends as an adult? Or just moved to Brighton and wondering what there is to do? Heck, even just looking to start a new hobby?”



The Brighton District Library says it has the answer to all of those questions – it’s presenting its first Brighton Adult Club and Organizations Expo.



The event will bring together local clubs and organizations seeking volunteers or new members. It’s said to be a “great way to discover meaningful opportunities right in your own community”.



The expo is this Saturday, August 15th from 1 to 3pm. Club/Organization members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.



Stop by to learn more about organizations like Casual Quilters of Brighton, the Brighton Area Historical Society, the Livingston Lamplighters, and many more. Officials said “Whatever your interests, we hope there will be a club or expo that fits the bill”.



Call 810-229-6571 or visit the provided link for more information.