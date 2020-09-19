Local Charter School & BHS Report COVID-Infected Students

September 19, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local charter school has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19, while two additional cases were reported at Brighton High School.



In an email sent out Friday, parents of students at the Charyl Stockwell Academy in Hartland were informed that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Jessica Moceri, CSA District Interim Executive Director & CSA Principal, the last day the student was at the school was Tuesday, September 15th. Moceri said they are working with the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) to identify close contacts of the student and the LCHD is currently reaching out to all those identified as close contacts. Close contact is defined on the LCHD website as being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes. Moceri advised that those parents who do not receive a call from LCHD are advised that, “you/your student is not considered to be a close contact to the case and you/your student does not need to be in quarantine.”



Moceri then said that because CSA Elementary utilizes the cohort model, the classroom of the student diagnosed will be quarantined as well as the classrooms that have the student’s siblings. A separate letter was sent out to those families, “informing them of the need to quarantine effective immediately and the plan for transitioning these classrooms to our virtual learning plan for the duration of the quarantine.”



After describing the symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, or new fatigue, Moceri advised parents noting any change in the health of themselves or any household members, to please call their healthcare provider and contact their student’s school. “The CSA District considers the health and well-being of our students and staff to be of utmost importance. We want to assure you that we are taking proactive steps to protect the health and safety of our students and staff and are following all of the guidance provided to us by LCHD...While this news is unsettling, please know that we are prepared and have planned for these events. We will continue to be transparent as we navigate the challenges of this school year.”



Also on Friday, parents of students at Brighton High School were informed that two students had tested positive and were asked to quarantine along with their close contacts. Officials said because the students did not use district transportation, the exposure was limited to the high school, which is expected to get additional cleaning over the weekend.



The cases are among several that have been reported at area schools in the past week. On Monday, Howell High School and the Freshman Campus was closed with students learning from home online after a 12th grade student tested positive and two of their siblings showed symptoms. After contact tracing was done, classes resumed as normal on Tuesday. Then on Thursday it was learned that a 10th grade student who had ridden on Bus #36 the day before had tested positive for the virus. Students identified as close contacts of the infected student were asked to quarantine. It was also learned last weekend that a student at Maltby Middle School in Brighton had tested positive, with affected students also being advised to quarantine.