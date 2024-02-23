Local Businesses Earn Top Honors in “Best of Detroit” Readers' Poll

February 23, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Local hotspots in the WHMI listening area, including popular bars and restaurants, were ranked as some of the best in southeast Michigan.



The businesses were listed in Hour Detroit Magazine's "Best of Detroit", which is a readers' poll comprised of businesses, services, festivals, personalities, sports & entertainment, festivals, and other areas of interest within the Metro Detroit community.



Nominees are decided based on notoriety and interest amongst the magazine's followers. The poll includes up to 10 nominations per category and votes are being accepted for the top pick within each category through March 15.



Brighton’s own Brewery Becker was ranked as one of the top 10 best breweries/bars. The brewery made the list with 9 others in the southeastern Michigan area.



Other local establishments made the list in different categories.



Nominated for Best Restaurant in Livingston County includes 2FOG's Pub, Bourbons, Brighton Bar & Grill, Cello Italian Restaurant, Cleary's Pub, El Arbol Taqueria, and Tomato Brothers.



Nominated for Best Shawarma includes La Marsa, which operates various locations throughout Metro Detroit, including in Brighton and South Lyon.



Nominated for Best Sushi includes Bluefin Steakhouse in Howell and Sushi Zen in Brighton.



Nominated for Best Wings includes Wing Snob, with locations in Brighton and New Hudson. Also nominated was Detroit Wing Company with locations in Howell and Novi.



Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill operates in both Armada and Lyon Township and was nominated for Best Cider Mill and Best Cider. The Dexter Cider Mill also received nomination for Best Cider Mill.



Whole Hearted Winery based in New Hudson made the list for Best Winery.



Bordine’s was nominated for Best Nursery/Greenhouse. Bordine's operates a large nursery in Brighton, with other locations throughout southeast Michigan.



Nominated for Best Financial Planner includes Foguth Financial, with a branch in Brighton.



For best Kitchen Design service, KSI Kitchen & Bath was nominated, with a branch in South Lyon.



A complete list of all nominated businesses is provided. The link can also be used to vote for your favorites.



Hour Detroit is a monthly city magazine covering the Metro Detroit area. The "Best of Detroit" readers' poll is conducted annually, with the goal to 'publish a credible list that reflects the votes of our loyal readers.'