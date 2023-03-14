Local Business Owners Lose Fenton Home in Fire

March 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The owners of a well-known Livingston County business lost their 1906 farmhouse in a Monday morning fire.



Rustic Marine is an online-based home décor shop that is owned and operated by a local family in their Fenton home. The business is centered on handmade products, DIY, woodworking, and staging their products in the historic 1906 farmhouse off Green Road.



According to an email from a family member and information provided on the family’s GoFundMe page, the fire began around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13th. The fire spread so quickly that some were forced out of the home through the second-story windows.



4 of the family’s 7 children were sent to the University of Michigan hospital for emergency care. One of those children is still recovering on a ventilator in the ICU.



The family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe Page. A link to that page is provided.



WHMI will have more updates on this story as information becomes available.