Local Business Expo Offers Home, Health, Pet Services

March 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Nearly 100 vendors have signed on for Thursday's Business & Outdoor Oasis Expo in Howell.



"Anything you have for home improvement. We've got roofing. We've got painting. Financial institutions. Lawyers. Just people you may want to talk to, but you did not necessarily go into their store or give them a call," says Monee Phipps with the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the free expo.



Many of the vendors will have giveaways, deals and gift drawings.



"The Brighton Rotary is auctioning off a hand-made carved canoe. We've got some businesses who are going to be featuring some of their outdoor products. We've got a pizza kitchen. We've got some critter control people and people who bringing some stuff for dog fences," said Phipps.



Thursday's expo runs from 3p-7p at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Howell.