Local Baton Twirlers Earn Gold, Silver, Bronze at International Championships

August 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A local baton twirling team reached the podium not just once, but three times at the world championships in Torino, Italy earlier in August.



The Limited Edition Baton Twirling Corps of Brighton earned gold, silver and bronze representing Team USA at the International Baton Twirling Federation World Majorette Championships.



"I still have yet to find the right words for it. People have asked, and I keep saying it's amazing," coach Tammy Albrecht told WHMI News. "It went pretty much as I hoped it would go. I had a pretty good feeling about it, but you never know."



The team of 18 baton twirlers is made up of students from Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Fowlerville, Pinckney and elsewhere.



The girls earned gold medal in Junior Parade Corps, silver in Junior Exhibition Corps and bronze in Junior Traditional Corps.



They had a year to practice for the world championships, after winning the US Twirling Association Nationals in 2024.



Photos courtesy of Tammy Albrecht.