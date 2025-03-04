Local Bakeries Pumping Out Paczkis This Fat Tuesday

March 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It is Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, or what we like to call Paczki Day across southeast Michigan. Tiffany over at the Pinckney Bakery calls it one of the busiest, if not the busiest, day of the year.



"We had a line out the door already at 6 am. These are mostly walk-ins, but we had about 80 dozen pre-ordered, and we're working on close to 800 dozen (for the day)," she told WHMI News.



"Definitely a huge day for bakeries. We look forward to it."



The annual pre-Lenten Polish tradition is typically made from a rich dough containing eggs, fats, sugar, yeast and sometimes milk.



Pinckney Bakery also supplies paczkis for the Hamburg Bakery down in Whitmore Lake, with raspberry, lemon, apple, blueberry, cream and strawberry options.



Tiffany says she's one of just four employees manning the Pinckney store Tuesday.



"We file (customers) through pretty quickly, but maybe just have a little patience."