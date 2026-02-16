Local Bakeries Busy Filling Paczki Orders for Fat Tuesday

February 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Bakeries across the WHMI listening area are busy filling paczki orders for Fat Tuesday. The Pre-Lenten Polish doughnut has become a staple across southeast Michigan.



It is made from an enriched dough with eggs, fats, and sugar, traditionally filled with fruit preserves like plum or rose hip jam, and topped with powdered sugar or glaze.



M Street Baking Co.'s Emily Mazaris says pre-orders will be cut off at 3 pm Monday, but she still has more than two dozen flavors for walk ins through Tuesday morning.



"We open at 8 am (Tuesday). It's just first-come first-serve, and we're going to keep the trays going as long as we can," Mazaris told WHMI News.



The most popular paczkis among M Street customers, according to Mazaris, is canoli and Dubai chocolate.



"Cherry chip, banana pudding," she added. "We're going to keep up the rest of the day Monday and Tuesday, to having all of our flavors available for walk-in purchase."



Howell's Dough Creations, the Pinckney Bakery, along with Marv's Bakery and the gluten-free No More Belly Aching in Brighton, also are popular destinations for paczkis.



Photos courtesy of M Street Baking Co's Facebook page.