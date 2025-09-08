Local Author's Book Featured on Brighton's StoryWalk on The Tridge

September 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton’s Tridge is featuring a new StoryWalk book penned by Howell author Johnny Storm. Brighton Kiwanis is sponsoring "Upper Peninsula Fun in the Sun: Hooray for Camp Days” through mid-October.



“It’s a great book for kids and adults alike,” the first-time author told WHMI News. “It brings many adults back to their childhood, and a lot of kids like being the main character.”



“It’s all about the Upper Peninsula, the Keweenaw Peninsula, the northern most part of the Upper Peninsula. It rhymes from start to finish, and whoever is reading the book, looking at the book or just listening to the book, is the main character.”



Illustrations are by Larry Ruppert.



"Upper Peninsula Fun in the Sun: Hooray for Camp Days” can be purchased on Storm’s website or 2 Dandelions Bookshop in downtown Brighton.



