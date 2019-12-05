Local Author To Narrate Holiday Light Park Tour

December 5, 2019

An area holiday light tour will be based around the latest offering from a local author.



Howell Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Denise Brennan-Nelson to create a larger-than-life drive-through experience at Scofield Park adapted from her new book Santa's Secret. Attendees will enjoy scenes from the book installed along the park drive along with thousands of lights throughout the park. With a $5 admission, each car will receive a copy of the book and can listen to Brennan-Nelson read it from the link posted below.



A kick off celebration is set for Friday night from 6-8pm with cookies, hot chocolate, and a special photo op with Santa Claus. After Friday’s Grand Opening, the park will be open on weekends throughout December for people to drive through and view all the decorations. (JK)