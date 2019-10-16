Local Agencies Participating In National Drug Take-Back Day

Local police agencies will take part in an event later this month designed to help combat the rise of prescription drug abuse.



National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is set for next Saturday, October 26th from 10am to 2pm. One of two annual events held in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies; it’s intended to help prevent misuse or damage to the environment from improper disposal of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medication. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Further, disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose environmental and health hazards.



The service is free and anonymous, allowing citizens to just drop and go, although liquids, inhalers, patches or syringes will not be accepted. Locally, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and State Police Post in Brighton will be among the sites accepting unused medications, along with the Brighton, Howell, Fenton and South Lyon Police departments. A list of collection locations is available at www.dea.gov and you’ll find that link below. (JK)