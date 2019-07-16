Local 4-H Girl Coordinates Veteran Service Project

July 16, 2019

A local 4-H member decided to give to veterans for her birthday.



For a 4-H service project, 10-year-old Danykah Muck decided to collect items for deployed veterans though Operation Gratitude, which is a program where people can collect items for those serving overseas. Muck started by writing a letter to be placed in Livingston County’s 4-H newsletter and then presented it at her 4-H club meeting to ask for donations and talk about the program. Muck helped out her Girl Scout friends by selling cookies even though she wasn’t a member. Girl Scout Troop 30763 received 40 boxes of free cookies for all of their sales. The cookie sales went towards Operation Gratitude.



4-H officials say service involves looking outside of yourself and helping others and Danykah has definitely displayed that. Her letter is attached. (JB)