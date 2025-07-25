LOC Credit Union Seeks New Location in Hartland

July 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township Planning Commission on Thursday gave preliminary site plan approval for a credit union near the Target off M-59.



The plan would allow LOC Credit Union to move from its current location in the southeast corner of Old U.S. 23, diagonally across the intersection to the northwest.



"We've been in Hartland for about 18 years. We are at the end cap of Fountain Square, and no drive-thru," said LOCCU CEO Stephen Grech. "When we first opened, Speedway was a lot smaller. You could see us off 59."



"So, we're really looking for something that's more visible and has a drive-thru. We like it here in Hartland. We want to stay here. It's an established branch in the community



The Commission also signed off on an amendment to slightly expand a residential development at M-59 and Hartland Glen. The Highland Reserve Development has reached a deal on two-acre parcel on the southeast corner of that intersection, previously zoned commercial.



"It creates a lot less problems for everybody to not have commercial on that corner," said Mike West of Green Development Ventures. "We're taking the two acres and assimilating it into Phase One of our residential.



"So, we're adding six more homes, going from what was previously 102 to 108 on the total number of homes within Phase One."



Planners also discussed SIGNAGE FOR a proposed Urban Air Adventure Park near Old U.S. 23 and M-59, specifically what will become the main entrance off Old U.S. 23 near Mackle's Table and Taps.



Video of Hartland's Planning Commission meeting is linked below.