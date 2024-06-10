LOC Credit Union Donates $2,500 to Bountiful Harvest

June 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



LOC Credit Union officially opened its new Brighton branch at 1025 E. Grand River Avenue. At ribbon cutting ceremony in May, LOC Chairman Michael Lasley and President/CEO Stephen Grech were joined by members of the Board of Directors and senior leadership team as well as representatives from the state and city, Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, the architect and construction management firm overseeing the project.



During the ribbon cutting, Lasley noted, the LOC Credit Union Board of Directors has had a long-term vision and desire to have a location in Brighton.



Also, during the ceremony, LOC Credit Union presented Bountiful Harvest with a $2,500 donation towards to the work they do in Brighton and throughout Livingston County.



The new Brighton location is LOC Credit Union’s third Livingston County branch. LOC Credit Union has had a presence in Livingston County since 1975 when it opened a branch in Howell. The current Howell location opened in 1997; a branch in Hartland opened in 2007.



The new 3,000 square-foot, full-service Brighton branch includes a 24-hr drive-up ATM in addition to a single drive-thru lane. The building was designed by Brighton-based Lindhout Associates Architects. The project’s buildout was overseen by Midwest Contracting Company, LLC.