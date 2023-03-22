LOC Credit Union Builds New Location in Brighton

March 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



LOC Credit Union announced they will soon break ground on another banking facility in Brighton.



The new location will be LOC Credit Union’s third Livingston County branch and sixth overall, accompanying other locations in Howell and Hartland.



The Farmington-based credit union recently closed on the property at 1025 E. Grand River Avenue, near Kissane Avenue, to construct a 3,000-square-foot, full-service branch.



Plans for the new building include a full-service drive-up ATM, two additional drive-up lanes, a night depository, and private offices for financial service consultations.



The new building was designed by Brighton-based Lindhout Associates Architects. Renderings of the initial designs are shown.



Work is expected to commence this spring and wrap up in late 2023 or early 2024.