LOC Credit Union Breaks Ground in Hartland, Plans to Merge with Advantage One

May 21, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



LOC Credit Union operates three locations in Livingston County and is in the process of relocating the Hartland branch to a brand new standalone facility later this year.



LOC Credit Union Vice President and Chief Experience Officer Marc Buchanan says ground was broken last week on the new Hartland location, somewhat kitty-corner across M-59/Old US 23 from its current location. President and CEO Stephen Grech says construction will likely wrap up around Thanksgiving and is expected to open in early January.



Meanwhile, the decision to pursue a merger with Advantage One Credit Union was unanimously approved late last year by each Credit Union’s Board of Directors.



“This merger allows us to deliver products and services in a more efficient manner while enhancing the overall experience for our members through an expanded retail banking footprint,” said LOC Credit Union Board Chairperson Paul Renko. “Both credit unions are on the same core processing and digital banking systems, which will lead to a more seamless integration and provides opportunities to achieve economies of scale while also leveraging our state-wide field of membership.”



Advantage One Credit Union Chairman Richard Lindemann also shared, “While both credit unions are financially strong and considered well-capitalized, our industry continues to demonstrate a need for fast-paced growth in technology. We also recognize that as technology evolves, so do the expectations that our members have of us. We believe LOC Credit Union shares similar beliefs and strategy as ours to help us remain competitive.”



More information on the merger is linked below.