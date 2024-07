Lobdell Road Closure In Fenton Township

July 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Lobdell Road in Fenton Township will be closed starting tomorrow.



The Genesee County Drain Commission will be completing drainage work on Lobdell Road between Linden and Whitaker Roads beginning Wednesday.



Lobdell Road will be closed to all traffic. The closure is expected to last one week.



Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.