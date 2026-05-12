Migratory Songbird Walk This Weekend

May 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bird lovers unite!



The Livingston Land Conservancy is hosting a migratory songbird walk this weekend.



Those interested are invited to join in along the non-profit’s birding trail at the Red Cedar Run Nature Preserve in Fowlerville this Sunday, May 17th at 8:30am to see what songbirds might be migrating through or even sticking around to nest.



The preserve is located at Nicholson and Chase Lake Roads.



Officials say among lots of their more common birds, last week they heard the Baltimore Oriole and the Northern Yellow Warbler so by May 17th, they hope to hear other warblers and migrants in the area.



For planning purposes, attendees should RSVP to livingstonlandconservancy@gmail.com.



An event flyer is attached, and more information is available in the provided links.



Photo: Huron-Clinton Metroparks.