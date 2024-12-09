Livonia Vehicle Dealership Agrees To Fines & Penalties

December 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of State has entered an agreement with LaFontaine Motors of Livonia Incorporated - in which the state says the vehicle dealership admits to all violations found by MDOS and agrees to accept financial and other penalties.



The dealership, also known as LaFontaine Hyundai of Livonia, is located at 34715 Plymouth Roads. It had its license suspended by MDOS on December 4th for imminent harm to the public.



The state says the licensee admitted to the following violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code:



-Fraudulent acts in connection with selling or otherwise dealing in vehicles.

-Misrepresented a vehicle as new.

-Failed to make application for title and registration in the purchaser’s name within 21 days of vehicle delivery.

-Failed to have title in immediate possession with the proper odometer information properly completed.

-Failed to properly issue a temporary registration.

-Failed to properly complete the RD-108.

-Improper use of dealer plates.

-Improper odometer disclosure.



The violations were discovered during an investigation by MDOS regulatory staff into allegations that the dealership was falsifying documentation so it could lease used vehicles as new.



LaFontaine Motors of Livonia has agreed to an alternative penalty agreement in lieu of an administrative hearing.



Under the agreement, the dealer will pay a $25,000 financial penalty, complete a 24-month probation period, participate in dealer training for managers and employees within the next 90 days, and will be subject to periodic unannounced inspections by MDOS regulatory staff.



Consumers who have a complaint against LaFontaine Motors of Livonia, Inc. can call the MDOS Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 844-372-8356.



Photo: Google Street View