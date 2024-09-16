Livingston ESA Celebrates Adult Education & Family Literacy Week

September 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today marks the beginning of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week - a week dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of education at all stages of life.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency (ESA), whose vision is to lead the community to achieve educational excellence, says it is proud to be at the forefront of supporting educational opportunities for residents of Livingston County, from birth through adulthood.



Livingston ESA says it promotes a culture of educational excellence for Livingston County through service, leadership, and collaboration and is dedicated to the education and success of each student in the county.



A release, attached, says “Our programs and services give students, families, and educators the support necessary to ensure every student reaches their full potential. We believe that literacy is the cornerstone of lifelong learning and personal empowerment. Our commitment to fostering a literate and educated community is reflected in the wide range of programs we offer, supporting individuals at every stage of their educational journey”.



Livingston ESA says National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is an opportunity for everyone to recognize the crucial role that education plays in building strong families, thriving communities, and a vibrant economy. This week, families are encouraged to engage in literacy activities together - whether it's reading a book, writing a story, or simply sharing in the joy of learning.