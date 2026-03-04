Livingston Women’s Club Celebrates 7th Annual Wine Tasting Event

March 4, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Women’s Club, around since 1987, is a non-profit volunteer organization celebrating their 7th Annual Wine Tasting next month. The event is coming up on April 18, taking place from 5:30-9:30pm at Chemung Hills Golf Club & Banquet Center in Howell.



Beverly Conatser is with the Livingston Women’s Club. She says there will be a buffet dinner, five different wines with a non-alcoholic option, a cash bar, as well as dueling pianos, dancing, and a live auction.



Tickets are priced at $55 and will benefit those less fortunate in Livingston County. The fundraiser supports several projects including The Giving Tree, Special Ministries of Livingston County, and The Connection Center.



Links to the Facebook event and Eventbrite page are both posted below.