Livingston To Share Medical Director With Washtenaw County

November 18, 2019

Livingston County is moving forward in an agreement with Washtenaw County to share a medical director on an interim basis.



Livingston County’s current medical director, Dr. Donald Lawrenchuk, plans to retire early next year and the Health Department has been working on options for a replacement. Officials believe sharing medical director services would be mutually beneficial for the Washtenaw and Livingston County Health Departments.



That prompted a proposed agreement to share a medical director, with Washtenaw County as the employer and Livingston County to contract their services. Washtenaw County would be reimbursed for a portion of the costs. A resolution to enter into such an agreement recently came before Livingston County’s Board of Commissioners, who gave unanimous approval. Now given the green light, Washtenaw County will begin advertising the medical director position in the coming weeks.



Dianne McCormick, Director/Health Officer of the Livingston County Health Department, says expanding the services of the medical director to include both counties is expected to result in a savings of overall expenses for each. She says depending on the applicant and the negotiations, Livingston County will save anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 a year from what the department is currently paying. (DK)