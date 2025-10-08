Livingston Walk To End Alzheimer's Deemed A Success

October 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Walk to End Alzheimer’s in downtown Howell last weekend was a well-attended success.



That’s according to organizers who say numbers are still being tallied up but over $148,000 was raised. There were 410 participants and 81 teams. WHMI’s Lori Rigato was also out broadcasting live.



Funds raised support Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support, and research and brings together individuals and teams dedicated to an eventual world without Alzheimer’s.



Regional Fund Raiser for Genesee/Livingston Counties Meg Allen told WHMI it was a lovely event and turned out great with around 350-400 people. She said it was a very upbeat morning and the event has a very loyal following, with many people expressing how fun and meaningful it is to them.



People can still donate to the cause until December 31st. Livingston’s 2026 walk will be the first Saturday in October and committee personnel, volunteers, and sponsors can get involved.



Meanwhile, the Genesee County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is approaching October 18th at the Downtown Flat Lot in Flint. Teams and individuals are encouraged to take part and register. Allen said volunteers are also needed desperately, along with sponsors.



Anyone interested in joining a committee for either walk or volunteering can contact Allen at mjallen@alz.org.



Links to both event pages are provided.



Photos: Ericka Utz